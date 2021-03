JOPLIN, Mo. -- The storefront has been ready since late last year and now the team at Missouri Made Marijuana is poised to open this week at 1502 South Rangeline. They will be the first medical cannabis dispensary open in the city of Joplin.

Director of Operations, Chris DeGraff told us that they are hiring their staff of 15-20 and training them to assist patients, "We are all about dispensing quality of life but we also want to be sure that we are educating our patients the best way possible too. It's not just selling weed to the public. This is a very regulated product."