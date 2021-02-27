Estimated Time to Restore Gas Services, See Map; Spire Requests Your Availability for Service to Be Restored

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday Spire Gas Energy outline information on their website regarding restoration of gas service to their nearly 1,200 customers who had no gas without service overnight.
“Our team will soon begin the process of restoring service to the area, which requires a service technician reconnecting each impacted home and business. We expect the process to restore gas service to the community will take a number of hours, and we appreciate your patience.
Because we’re working to restore service to the community as quickly as possible, we appreciate you being available over the next several hours until we reach you.
And in order to enter your home or business, we’ll need someone 18 years or older to be present and let us in.”
We’ll restore service in zones indicated on this map. Color code:
- Zone 1: Green | Estimated timeframe: Saturday morning
- Zone 2: Pink | Estimated timeframe: Mid-day Saturday
- Zone 3: Blue | Estimated timeframe: Saturday afternoon or early evening
- Zone 4: Orange | Estimated timeframe: Saturday evening