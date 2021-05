WHITE HONDA ACCORD FLED COLUMBUS POLICE 3:19 a.m.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — About 11:00 PM Monday night two inmates escaped from the Cherokee County jail at Columbus, Kansas.

Authorities state that Mark Gerald Hopkins II and Michael Wayne Martsolf may be in a white Honda Accord that fled from law enforcement near the jail around 3:19 a.m.

They both should be considers armed and dangerous. Do not approach. Call 911. Or contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office immediately 620-429-3992.

