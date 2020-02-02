Epic day for Kansas City Chiefs fans, time to make another memory

JOPLIN, Mo. — I remember the first time I really paid attention to the Kansas City Chiefs was about 1980. I was riding my bicycle around Parr Hill Park and you could ask Joplin Police officers for Kansas City Chiefs FREE football cards!

Well I only asked the police officer because my friends Evan and Reese knew Ofc. J.D. Love. I can’t tell you what football cards they were. It was some sort of promotional item. But I had them for years. And I never fell in the crosshairs of Officer Love.

What are your first memories of the Chiefs?

FROM OUR FACEBOOK VIDEO

Longtime friend (and almost relative) Averi Tucker got to move back to Joplin! She said this morning in Kansas City at the Power & Light District, was it magic? “OF COURSE!” Parking was great, “stayed at the Westin and took the trolley!”

Gringo’s Joplin & Webb City close at 4:00 PM so their employees can enjoy the game.

Mercy Carthage: “We may be 150 miles from Arrowhead, but it is definitely parof of #Chiefs Kingdom” in Carthage!

Dr. Grote, MD and Kristin Johnson, NP Pediatrics office were on the Big3 this week and they told us it was an honor to have their picture shown!

Vicki Wagner decked out in red for church.

Marilyn Dunker, Webb City, Looking at the sunrise walking out of Webb City Wal-Mart, “I’ve cried 2 times this morning and I haven’t even heard the national anthem yet. PSA if you see me crying today; mind ya own business.”

“Can we just talk about the AMAZING shirt my friend Deb made for me!” Jennifer Reavis

Carthage HVAC, Eddie Hahnen, “Please keep your first responders in mind today … so our Police Officers, Paramedics, and Firefighters can enjoy the game.”

“What a glorious gameday sunrise that the Lord has made.” Mandy Meadows

“The Lord’s team is playing and He is well pleased.” Monica Gilbreth

Shane Munn #twinning, “Let’s do this Andy!!!”

Jennifer Beyer has a new puppy and she bought the wrong size shirt, #dogmomfail she stated. Still wins the cute factor tho.

Aiden, 11, from SEK his dad Matthew Broderick told us, “Aiden can tell you anything and everything about the Chiefs/Players/Stats, He’s a superfan like myself!” Dad has the new tattoo by Dennis Clements in Joplin to prove it.

Let’s make a new memory tonight, Go Chiefs.