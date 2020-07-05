Enjoy and dispose of your fireworks safely

JOPLIN, Mo. — Fireworks are fun! We’ve all done them! But we don’t want anyone to get hurt.

These tips from our friends at the city of Joplin and also a video reminder from Sunday night in Carl Junction.

About 11:30 PM on Cedar Lane a neighbor woke up residents that the side of their house was on fire. It was put out quickly but you can see the damage.

Wet the fireworks down and then if you have them in a container keep it away from the house for the night.

CITY OF JOPLIN fireworks safety tips include: