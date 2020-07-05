Enjoy and dispose of your fireworks safely

JOPLIN, Mo. — Fireworks are fun! We’ve all done them! But we don’t want anyone to get hurt.
These tips from our friends at the city of Joplin and also a video reminder from Sunday night in Carl Junction.
About 11:30 PM on Cedar Lane a neighbor woke up residents that the side of their house was on fire. It was put out quickly but you can see the damage.
Wet the fireworks down and then if you have them in a container keep it away from the house for the night.
CITY OF JOPLIN fireworks safety tips include:
- Think first and foremost of SAFETY when discharging fireworks.
- Follow all the manufacturer’s instructions.
- It is recommended that children do not use any firework. However if they do, always have adult supervision.
- Only discharge fireworks in an area clear of any obstructions, and has short grass or a noncombustible surface.
- Clear the area of any trash, wood piles, yard debris, etc.
- Make sure that everyone is a safe distance from the discharge area.
- Have a method of extinguishing devices immediately, i.e. a garden hose, bucket of water, fire extinguisher.
- DO NOT HANDLE DUDS. They may go off several minutes later.
- Always use punks to light the firework. Using lighters or matches may cause the firework to ignite prematurely.
- Do not hold a firework in your hand and light it.
- Do not discharge fireworks toward or near people, houses or other structures, flammable or combustible items.