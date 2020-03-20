Closings
End of police pursuit, wanted subject on Felony Weapons Violation arrested

by: Shannon Becker

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday around 4:30 PM a reported end of police pursuit summoned Joplin Fire Department and METS ambulance.

Sgt Jared Delzell tells us exclusively at the scene a detective attempted to stop a subject with Felony Weapons Violation(s).  It began less than a mile away on E 4th near Florida.

As the suspect pickup, traveling east on 4th, approached the Rangeline intersection it split between two vehicles. Striking a traffic signal pole.

No injuries reported.

One person arrested and another was detained for a short time and then released at the scene.

