Elk River swift waters, twenty-one water rescues and recovery of one drowning victim

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (Noel Area) — An update in the extreme S.W. corner of Missouri regarding weekend high waters. Saturday the Elk River at Tiff City, according to the National Weather Service hydrograph, crested at 8.52 feet mid-day. Flood stage is 15 feet.

“A busy start to the Memorial Day Weekend for the Noel Fire Department. Along with the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Water Patrol, and Freeman Ambulance there were 21 river rescues on Saturday, May 23.” Noel Missouri Fire Department

Recovery: Arkansas man drowns Saturday evening

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirm a Fayetteville, Arkansas, man lost his life after falling into the water getting off a boat around 6:15 PM and being swept away Saturday evening. Sgt W.L. Burr states in his incident report, Fredgrikas Hardeman, 34, drown on Elk River, a mile north of Noel.

“The victim exited a boat, was swept down stream by the swift current, and under a log jam.” Sgt. W.L. Burr, Troop D

Hardeman’s body was recovered from the log jam and he was pronounced at 7:30 PM by the assistant McDonald County Coroner. This is the second drowning of 2020 recorded by Troop D in Southwest Missouri.

Hardeman was the second drowning victim of the day in the Troop D region. The first drowning of 2020 occurred just a few hours earlier on Saturday at Lake Tanycomo. Details can be found in our article from Saturday evening.

