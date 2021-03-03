Elevated Risk of Grass Fires, Conditions will Persist

by: Shannon Becker

JOPLIN, Mo. — The National Weather Service has noted an Elevated Fire Weather Risk for portions of the Missouri Ozarks and extreme Southeast Kansas.

Numerous Fire Departments have already responded to grassfires along highways (discarded smoking materials), or burn piles that have gotten out of control. This is due to low humidity. With these winds, conditions are favorable for fires to quickly grow, then spread to threaten structures.

Monett Rural Fire Department responded to a fire at the West 60 Auto Salvage before Noon on Wednesday that could be seen for miles. Courtesy Eric Bergen.

Locally elevated fire weather conditions will persist into early this evening due to low humidities. Fires in these conditions will have the ability to quickly grow and spread. Brisk and gusty southerly winds are expected, especially along and west of the I-49 corridor.
Gusts over 30 mph are possible.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AT SPRINGFIELD

The City of Joplin will still issue Burn Permits. Click here anytime to view their home page to see if burning is allowed that day.

Wednesday, 03 March, 2021 — Burn Status:  Burning is allowed today.

Note:  When burning is allowed, a burn permit is required. Burn permits are only available at Fire Station #1 at 303 E. 3rd (check or money order only) or City Hall at 602 S. Main (cash, check, or money order).

Joplin News First