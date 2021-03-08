Elevated Fire Risk Weather Continues; Red Flag Warning as Winds Increase

VIDEO OF CONTOLLED BURN SUNDAY BEFORE RED FLAG WARNING.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Elevated Fire Risk conditions persist Monday and Tuesday as winds will gust near 40 mph across the region. Making it ripe for outside fires to spread quickly.

National Weather Service at Springfield Monday update:

• 🚩Red Flag Warning: 12pm-6pm Monday.

• Wind gusts increasing this week, approaching 40 mph by Wednesday.

• Wind gusts around 30 mph likely at times this week.

• Thunderstorm chances begin Wednesday night.

• Severe weather and flooding possible late week.

CONDITIONS FOR ELEVATED FIRE RISK

Strong winds (30+ mph)

Relative low humidity

Warm temperatures

