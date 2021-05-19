Elementary school celebrates first responders week with parade

JOPLIN, Mo. — McKinley Elementary School in Joplin, 6th and Highland, are hosting a parade for first responders.

Justin Crawford, public information officer for Joplin Public Schools tells us, “There will be fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars. And sudents will have signs and banners to show their appreciation for first responders.”

The White House and President Joe Biden have issued an official proclamation recognizing May 16-May 22, 2021, as EMS Week and honoring the service and dedication of the nation’s EMS providers.