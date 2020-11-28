Electro Art Sculptures in Carthage, Lighting The Way of Salvation since 1984

There are more than 1-Million lights along the half mile route according to the familiar female announcer heard on your car radio

CARTHAGE, Mo. — An important stop on our Joplin News First Ever Drive-By Christmas Light List.

Click here for Google Map Link from your location to the entrance in Carthage.

This is the 36th year of the light display in Carthage. As you arrive to the entrance just east of Grand and Fairview in Carthage, you dim your headlights, and tune your radio to 88.1 FM and hear the familiar female announcer say:

“Since 1984 the ‘Way of Salvation Christmas Light Display of Biblical Scenes and Electro Art Sculptures‘ have attempted to help people recall and meditate on the profound meaning of Christmas and Salvation.”

Then the music begins. Most usually a holiday dirge. The female announcer continues after the music.

“The light display is free. It is a half mile long. Lights are on sculptures, trees and various buildings along the route. In all about a million light bulbs are lit. They sparkle and flare! Within the last 10 years more than 100,000 visitors have passed along the Way of Salvation display.”

ABOVE: 2019 DISPLAY. BELOW: OUR LATEST INSTAGRAM POSTS