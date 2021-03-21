Eight Pounds of Meth Intercepted by Authorities; Two Women in Custody Facing Trafficking Charges

MIAMI, Okla. — Sunday afternoon the Miami Oklahoma Police Department release information regarding an arrest of two females who were allegedly transporting drugs concealed under the seats in a vehicle.

“Miami Police Department, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department along with members of the 13th District Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force intercept over 8 pounds of methamphetamine headed towards Grove,” Miami Police Department.

  • ARRESTED: Renee Haynes
  • Delaware County Warrant: Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • New Charges: Trafficking and Conspiracy
  • ARRESTED: Tiffany Dean
  • Aggravated Trafficking and Conspiracy

According to sources 8 pounds of Methamphetamine could be about $50,000 on the streets.

Both Haynes and Dean were booked into Ottawa County Jail. Bond is unknown at this time.

The vehicle in which they were traveling had the drugs concealed under the seats.

8 POUNDS OF METH ON THE STREET IS WORTH ABOUT $50,000.

These arrests are part of ongoing narcotics investigations in Northeast Oklahoma. We will update with more information as it becomes available from investigators.

