Early morning house fire leaves family homeless in Blendville Neighborhood of Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – 4:36 a.m. Thursday morning a two-alarm fire reported at 2029 S Harlem, one block east of 21st and Maiden Lane, in Joplin’s Blendville Neighborhood.

Joplin Fire Dept arrived emergency and established Harlem Command stating, “two-story wood frame structure, heavy fire on the [rear] side.”

Everyone was already out of the house safely.

The fire was centralized to the rear of the residence, a back porch area with a roof, and then the back of the house and extensive smoke damage throughout the structure. Electricity was turned off to the house so the residents are displaced.

JOPLIN FIREFIGHTERS CONTINUING PUTTING OUT HOTSPOTS ABOUT 5:20 AM THURSDAY AT 2029 SOUTH HARLEM, JOPLIN.

Joplin Fire remained on the scene until about 6:37 a.m. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available from authorities.

