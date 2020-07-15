Early morning fire Wednesday, no injuries

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 5:30 AM 911 received reports of a possible structure fire east of Hobby Lobby, which is near the Joplin and Duquesne city border, 3100 bk East 13th.

Upon arrival both Duenweg Fire Department began attack on the fire (Duenweg Fire District covers the city of Duquesne). Joplin Fire Department also attacked with Ladder 5 over the rear fence of Hobby Lobby.

The structure(s) are on former property where a residential house burned in 2019. Electricity is still active at the structure(s) so it’s not known if it’s a residence. Liberty/Empire arrived shortly after 6:00 AM to turn off electricity to the property.

Joplin Police did a sweep of the property and no one was located in or around the structure(s).

The fire was out shortly after 6:00 AM. METS Ambulance responded and remained at the scene on standby. We do not believe there were any injuries.

We will update the story with more information as it becomes available.