Early morning fire destroys building in Miami

MIAMI, Okla. — Early morning fire reported in Miami, Oklahoma. Tipsters tell us on West Veterans Way. Fire reported shortly before 5:00 AM.

The building from information gathered is not occupied and has been vacant for a significant period of time.

No reported injuries but as of the initial printing of this article the Miami Fire Department is still on the scene.

The city of Miami is working to restore power to the immediate area.

No cause of the fire is known at this time. Steady rain overnight across the region.

