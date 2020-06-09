Early morning crash affecting traffic I-44 westbound for travelers and truckers

Download the MoDOT Travelers APP to see traffic cameras and traffic patterns and things ahead in your path

I-44 WESTBOUND — A pre-dawn fatal crash at Waynesville, Missouri, 158 mile marker, halted traffic and causing delays westbound towards Joplin and Springfield.

According to MODOT and their Travelers App delays could continue until 12:00 noon Tuesday. You can view the traffic camera in our video and see how slow vehicles are moving through the crash zone currently.

Reports are preliminary stating up to six semi tractor-trailers involved and two passenger vehicles.

Traffic has been diverting off I-44 into Waynesville at US-66 making it very slow-going.

Crews continue to clean up debris from a multi-vehicle crash very early this morning on westbound Interstate 44 near Waynesville. Both westbound lanes are currently closed. Traffic is being detoured and some delays are possible. pic.twitter.com/vwrifY6IEl — MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) June 9, 2020

