We went Eagle spotting near Diamond; Stella Festival of Eagles this weekend

You can go Saturday 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM in Stella; Google Map directions in story and other locations across state for viewing eagles anytime

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Every January according to the Missouri Department of Conservation is the best time to see bald eagles along rivers and reservoirs in Missouri.

Last Sunday some of our friends in Newton County, Jessica and Matt, messaged us they had some bald eagles on their property again this year. You might have seen Jessica on Joplin News First before as a volunteer Firefighter with the Diamond Area Fire Protection District (but she shy’s away from the camera like everyone else seems to do!)

The MDC say bald eagles from the north come to Missouri in the winter where they enjoy the wetlands, rivers and streams. Jessica and Matt told us that they see eagles pretty much every year on their property between Granby and Diamond.

Stella Festival of Eagles is Saturday 9A-3P

Jessica told us, “One year someone stopped out on the road and was looking at the house. I came outside and said, what? They said I had a bald eagle sitting on my house. And I did!” Matt said that they sometimes sit up in the huge tree right behind the house too.

But Sunday it was cold and the birds were pretty far away from our cameras. They seemed to enjoy some sort of dead animal out in the muddy field beyond a pond.

JOPLIN TO STELLA / 50 MINS

Bald eagles mate for life. Perhaps the eagles we saw on Sunday were going to Stella this weekend? Or other events around the state? You don’t have to register for the Stella Festival of Eagles. CLICK here for a link to the website for directions and information.

“The fish-filled streams of southwest Missouri are a winter home to bald eagles. Join the Missouri Master Naturalists, the community of Stella, and local MDC staff for an eagle viewing opportunity at Stella Veteran’s Memorial Park. There will be spotting scopes set up and fun educational activities throughout the day. Stop by anytime [10am -2pm].” Stella Veterans Memoral Park: A Festival of Eagles WebLink

Peg Craft writes for the MDC stating, “The bald eagle was removed from the Endangered Species List by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2007. Thanks to active conservation efforts in Missouri and across the country, their numbers have increased and bald eagles can be viewed around the state.”

BEST PLACES MDC WINTER EAGLE VIEWING ACROSS MO

The following are locations where you can view anytime according to the MDC around the state. “Missouri’s winter eagle watching is spectacular. From late December through early February, watch for eagles perched in large trees along the water’s edge. Get out early in the morning to see the eagles flying and fishing.”

Between Granby and Diamond at our friends farm on Sunday.