JOPLIN, Mo. -- Joplin News First broke the story Tuesday night from 2602 South Vermont and then revealed Thursday morning it was the husband of Barbara Watters of Joplin who was in the freezer at the foot of her bed. No foul play in his death now determined through an autopsy. Joplin Police and the continuing media update.

On November 15 th , 2019 an autopsy was completed on the deceased male located during a death investigation at 2602 S. Vermont Ave. The autopsy found no signs of foul play in the death. Positive identification was also made on the deceased male at this time. The deceased male has been identified as Paul N. Barton, of 2602 S. Vermont Ave. Joplin, MO. Barton is the husband to Barbara J. Watters, who is charged with Abandonment Of A Corpse. The investigation is on-going.