DWI rollover before noon Saturday; Driver ejected, suffering serious injuries

25-year-old from Carthage was taken by ambulance to Joplin hospital

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Carthage) — Carthage Fire Department and Mercy Carthage Ambulance were dispatched to a reported rollover crash Saturday just before noon, about 1/2 mile north of Joplin Regional Stockyards.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash, located on the north outer road of I-44 near mile marker 21.6, 10600 Cimarron Road.

Upon arrival it was found there were two occupants of the 1994 Mazda pickup. The driver was ejected as the vehicle rolled.

“Crash occurred as [pickup] travelled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, travelled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.” Trooper J. Drum #486

Troop D officers stated the driver and passenger both were not wearing seat belts and they were transported to Mercy Hospital Joplin.

The driver, Armando Flores, 25-year-old from Carthage, suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was also cited for DWI.

The passenger, Colton Spor, 24 -year-old, from Carthage, suffered minor injuries.