NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just about 10:30 p.m. reports of a rollover crash along Apricot Drive near Canary Drive.

Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Non-life threatening injuries to a female driver. Transported to a Joplin area hospital. She was conscious and alert being transported.

We will edit this article with more information as it becomes available from authorities.