DWI driver appears to drive himself into jail, knocking out power to the area at the same time

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sgt Thomas Bowin of the Joplin Police Department tells us late Wednesday evening a Joplin City worker noticed a possible C&I driver near 2nd and Maiden lane.

As it traveled eastbound on 2nd the truck missed the curve East of 2nd and Virginia crashing through the fence gate at the police station rear entrance.

As it the pickup truck crashed through it also struck an electric pole behind, and according to radio reports a transformer was down and the pole is cracked off at the top (see video).

Cracked pole at top.

The C&I driver then attempted to back out of the downed fence but was, blocked in by a Joplin Public Works pickup. The driver “rammed” the Joplin truck many times Sgt Bowin tells us.

The male driver of the pickup is not identified at this time. However he is in custody, mere feet away, at the Joplin jail. Sgt Bowin said he will be facing a DWI charge, 1st Degree Assault and other possible charges.

Power outage across the area was immediately noticed. Messenger Towers appears dark. More than 100 without power according to Liberty Utilities web portal.

LIBERTY UTILITIES 10:45 PM UPDATE. Purple notes area affected.

It’s not known how long the power will be affected. Liberty representatives currently working to restore power.