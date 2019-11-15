DWI charges in rollover crash that ended in lobby of BBQ joint

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Right around 10:45 PM Thursday evening tipsters alerted us to a police pursuit in Carthage. Just as soon as we heard a pursuit, it became a crash on Central Ave.

Our Joplin News First cameras caught Kem Brown, 20, of Carthage being escorted in handcuffs while the Dodge Nitro he was allegedly operating lay halfway into Boomers BBQ & Catering, 1123 West Central.

Carthage Police in a media release state, “On 11/14/19 at approximately 2244hrs an Officer with the Carthage Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for suspicion of driving while intoxicated at 11th and Main street. The vehicle fled northbound through a residential area then westbound onto Central Ave where the suspect lost control of his vehicle which overturned and crashed into a building at 1123 W. Central causing substantial damage.”

Despite the vehicle rolling numerous times. Both occupants were up and walking around after climbing out of the wreckage.

The passenger later was found to have numerous injuries. That 21-year-old Joplin man remains in a Joplin hospital as of Friday afternoon.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was booked into the Carthage City Jail. Ofc Chad Dininger of the Carthage Police Department tell us that charges for Brown have been submitted to the prosecutor, including:

DWI

C & I Driving (Careless & Imprudent)

MIP (Minor In Possession)

Assault 2nd

Property Damage 1st

BOOMERS BBQ DAMAGES & REPAIRS

Thursday evening Boomers owners were not sure the future or timeline. But Friday by noon a game plan was in place.

The building inspector and health inspector gave the green light. The building never lost power. So the kitchen and food were not affected.

“This is our busiest time of year. We have catering that we will get out. And maybe this weekend we will open the drive thru.” Hopefully next week they can have the dining room back open. But for a short while a temporary wall will be in place until the structure is back to its original design.

37.1791345 -94.3256959