Duquesne Road closed Saturday; Duquesne getting an upgrade to their electric grid

Liberty Utilities crews are working to set new poles and wiring, upgrading service to the area

JOPLIN, MO – “Detour till Four” will be the moniker for Saturday. Be prepared for no access to Duquesne Road between 7th and 20th. Friday during the daytime there were off-and-on closures as Liberty Utlities crews began moving poles and upgrading the electrical grid for Duquesne on the east side of Joplin.

USE ALTERNATE ROADS

Use alternate routing along Woodland Ave (near Dollar General on East 7th). Katherine Ave (off of East 20th) to East 13th Ave. Detouring will be clearly marked.

Local residents are well aware of the closure and will have access to their property. “Singer Construction employees will be present to help direct traffic, allowing access for those leaving and entering their homes. Please be cautious while traveling through this area,” Liberty states in a media release earlier in the week.