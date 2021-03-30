Duplex fire ruled accidental state Joplin Fire Department; Residence on NW edge of Parr Hill Park

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday evening about 8:20 PM Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a structure fire in the 1600 block of South New Hampshire.

Now the Joplin Fire Department release information regarding the two alarm fire.

“On Friday, 26 March 2021, at 8:21 PM the Joplin Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 1622 S New Hampshire Ave. The first crew arrived at 8:27 PM to find a single-story structure with heavy smoke showing. Crews attacked the fire, extinguished it, and then checked for any fire extension. Crews remained on scene until 9:53 PM. The Joplin Fire Department responded with 6 units and 17 personnel. The Fire Department was assisted by METS Ambulance Service and the Joplin Police Department. No one was injured on the scene. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.“ JOPLIN FIRE CHIEF JAMES FURGERSON









TWO ALARM FIRE FOCUS WAS IN THE EAST DUPLEX GARAGE. 1600 BL S NEW HAMPSHIRE.

