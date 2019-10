JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday morning shortly after 9:15 AM a dump truck tipped over into the ditch at 25th and Davis Blvd.

The driver was not injured.

Joplin Fire Department state that about 75 – 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the ground. As they tried to contain it as quickly as possible some did seep into to the ground. According to radio traffic they were contacting the Missouri Department of Natural Resources on the clean up, which is routine protocol.