Dump truck takes out extended length of 249 guardrail in Joplin; Nearly same time dump truck rolls on ramp I-49 at Nevada

SCREENSHOT OF GOOGLE MAPS AT TIME OF JOPLIN CRASH. NORTH OF I-44, 249 AT .8 MILE MARKER.

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 12:30 p.m. Tuesday Joplin Police and Joplin Fire respond to reports of a dump truck in the median of 249, about 1/2 mile north of I-44.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

The northbound dump truck had a pickup merge in front it, forcing it into the guardrail then median.

It’s unknown who towed the pickup. Schrader’s Towing removed the dump truck and the roadway was cleared around 2:15 p.m.

RED MARKS THE CRASH LOCATION ON THE RAMP TO BUS.71 FROM I-49 101 MILE MARKER, AT NEVADA.

NEVADA, Mo. — About 70 miles away at 12:50 p.m. according to Troop D a dump truck crashed on the ramp from I-49 to Bus.71, exit 101B.

Vernon County authorities reported the crash initially where the driver was not hurt. It lay on it’s passenger side.

MoDOT SWMO was summoned to assist with cleaning debris from the dump truck load from the roadway.

We will update either of these dump truck crashes as more information is released.