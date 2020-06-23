Dump truck rolls, tangling in active power lines

Driver refused transport to the hospital by ambulance but stated he would go later by private vehicle

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (rural Jasper) — Tuesday afternoon shortly before 12:40 PM Jasper Fire and Rescue and Tri-Cities Fire District were alerted to a rollover traffic crash about 1 mile east of MO-43 on H/Thorn Road.

METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified it was a dump truck that had rolled and was caught up in active power lines. The driver was still in the truck.

Upon arrival fire observed the tangled power lines stating the driver would remain in the truck until Barton County Electric could cut power from the lines.









When the power was cut the driver exited the rolled truck, he was checked by METS ambulance staff. The driver refusted transport to a hospital and remained on the scene stating he medical care via, POV (privately owned vehicle).

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers on the scene tell us that the Freightliner dump truck was running empty traveling east, left the south side of the roadway and completely rolled becoming tangled in active power lines.

S&S Recovery & Towing of Jasper, Missouri, removed the dump truck from the scene.

