Dump truck rolls on Baseline

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 9:30 AM Jasper County 911 began receiving reports of a dump truck rollover located on Baseline Blvd near CR 150.

Jasper Fire & Rescue, Mercy EMS, Jasper Co Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Injuries suffered by the 23-year-old male driver are not thought to be life-threatening.

We anticipate the Missouri State Highway Patrol will release more information later in the day.

Traffic was halted about 2 hours. Fence repair will continue for an unknown amount of time.