Dump Truck Rollover Closes Roadway for Clean-Up

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 10:55 AM Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to a dump truck that had rolled over just to the east of 249 and East Zora.

Duenweg Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance responded. MODOT Emergency Response were notified along with Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Eyewitness reports stated the roadway was blocked by debris (red dirt/clay) from the dump truck.

The crash is located just to the east of the 249 overpass of East Zora. Authorities tell us the dump truck was traveling north on the off-ramp and turning east onto East Zora as it rolled to the side.

The crash was determined to be just inside the Joplin city limits by a few yards. Joplin Fire responded to address Hazmat issues with the dirt that contained higher-than-normal levels of lead, as it was taken from a quarry. The EPA also responded to inspect the load.

M&M Wrecker set the dump truck upright. And the roadway was cleared for traffic again at 12:46 PM.

We will update this story as more information as released by authorities.