Dump truck and pickup go off-road together in highway speed crash along I-44 west

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Monday about 5:30 PM Monett 911 Communications Center were alerted to a crash on the western edge of Lawrence County along I-44 involving a Peterbilt Dump Truck and a chevy pickup.

Sarcoxie Rural Fire Department responded, Mercy Ambulance, and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Tpr. R.C. Creasey of Troop D tells us both vehicles were traveling side-by-side westbound on I-44 near 34 mile marker. Most likely a mechanical failure forced one into the other, taking them both off the roadway. They came to rest on the north side of the interstate north of the outer road, Lawrence 2137.

Christopher Muse, 40, of Joplin, Missouri, was operating the 2015 Peterbilt that suffered extensive damage. He sought treatment later at a Joplin hospital.

Scott Barnes, 60, of Wonder Lake, Illinois, was driving a 2012 Chevy Silverado that was totaled in the crash. The Chevy was also towing a medium size box trailer. He suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Mercy Joplin.

A passenger in the Barnes vehicle, a female juvenile, 14, of Wonder Lake, Illinois, was transported to Mercy Joplin, suffering minor injuries.

“Occurred as [dump truck] struck side of [pickup].”

Missouri State Highway Patrol

All involved were wearing seat belts. In Missouri it’s the state law. Schrader’s Towing and Stop and Shop were summoned to remove the vehicles.

