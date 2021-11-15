Duenweg Police Officer involved in crash, East 7th closed at Prigmor for crash investigation

DUENWEG, Mo. — About 6:40 p.m. reports of a crash at E. 7th and Prigmor closed the roadway, all lanes. A Duenweg Police officer was involved in the injury crash.

Duenweg Fire Dept responded emergency. Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to assist with traffic control. Additionally Oronogo Police Dept responded to assist.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are on the scene investigating.

METS ambulance transported three from the scene. Trooper J. Drum of Troop D tells us they all were suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Cardinal Towing and Biellier‘s Towing removed vehicles from the crash scene.

The roadway reopened about 7:45 p.m. to all traffic in all directions.

We anticipate more information from Tpr. Drum in a preliminary crash report. Watch our news tab here for updates. Click here then save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or mobile device.