Dude of Dude’s Donuts has passed away family announce

JOPLIN, Mo. — Information is released by family today by family via social media that Durard “Dude” Pendergraft has passed away after a short illness. He is the founder of Dude’s Donuts at 2316 S Main in Joplin.

“With saddened hearts we write to let you know of the passing of our patriarch. Dude and Carolyn were blessed to start Dude’s Donuts in 1954 and worked tirelessly to provide for their family, their community, and their customers. Dude loved his God and his family, but loved the Joplin community as well. We grieve his loss, but know that he is at rest and rejoicing in his reward.” Carrie Pendergraft

Dude was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn.

SERVICES

Friday, April 16th

10:00am

26th Street Church of Christ

Arrangements by Parker Mortuary

The shop will be closed until Tuesday, April 20.