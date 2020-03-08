Drugs, guns, stolen property discovered in raid; Two facing numerous charges according to Cherokee Co. Sheriff Groves

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. (Crestline area) — Investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office executed a pre-dawn raid at a Crestline area home Friday morning.

During the course of the search, detectives discovered a considerable amount of stolen property along with methamphetamine, guns and marijuana.

Two suspects, Ernest “Ernie” Moore Jr., age 47 and 46-year-old Deena Kitch, were both taken into custody and transported to the CherokeeCounty Jail on a variety of criminal charges.

Moore is being held in lieu of $27,500.00 bond on allegations of:

felony burglary (two counts)

felony theft (two counts)

criminal trespass (two counts)

felon in possession of firearms

criminal use of a firearm

possession of methamphetamine

possession of marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia

Kitch bond is set at $9,000 and the allegations against her include:

possessing methamphetamine

criminal use of a firearm

possession of marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia

“It’s always great when our investigators are able to return stolen property to its rightful owners and the work they performed during this investigation has allowed them to do just that while also arranging for the suspected thief to be held accountable,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

“In addition to recovering stolen property, this investigation also allowed detectives to remove dangerous drugs from our community and seize over a dozen guns from those suspected to be involved in illegal drug activity,” concluded Sheriff Groves.