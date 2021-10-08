Drug raid snags large haul fentanyl, authorities say a recent spike in overdoses might be curbed

BUTTERFIELD, Mo. — Wednesday, October 6, members of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team with the assistance of Barry County deputies served a Search Warrant at 10102 West 5th in Butterfield Missouri.

ODET detectives seized approximately 400 capsules of suspected Fentanyl, 15 grams of suspected Meth and 570 grams of Marijuana.

ODET detectives arrested two Barry County residents. Christopher Youngblood, 37, and Terrie Tunis, 48.



10102 West 5th in Butterfield, Missouri., Google Street View.

Charges were submitted to the Barry County Prosecutors Office. Youngblood is being held on a $75,000 bond and Tunis is being held on a $150,000 bond, both are in the Barry County jail.

“There has been an increase in overdose cases in the area. We are hoping this case will slow down the trend,” — Commander Chad Allison, ODET

If you have a tip on drug activity, or information related to this case you can contact ODET. Call Commander Chad Allison 417-624-9365.

