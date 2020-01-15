Drug Enforcement Team raid apartment, arresting two

There were five adults and one child inside the residence at the time the search warrant was served where drugs and an illegal weapon were taken into evidence

JOPLIN, Mo. — Commander Chad Allison, Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, served a search warrant on a property Friday arresting two people on separate charges.

The apartment at the time of the raid had one child inside. Any children living inside the residence, 1007 South Connecticut, Apt 7, would reside within the Eastmorland Elementary School Zone.

With numerous people inside the home and an enormous amount of evidence to weed through Commander Allison expects additional charges to be filed. Firstly, Jamal Thomas, 40, was arrested on a local warrant and charges submitted to the Jasper County Prosecutors office of Intent to Distribute.

OFFICIAL MEDIA RELEASE