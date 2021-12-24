Drug bust in Lamar, Mo. results in trio facing felony drug charges and child endangerment

LAMAR, Mo. — Barton County Sheriff’s office release details on Tuesday night’s multi-agency warrant service in the city limits of Lamar.

“On December 21, 2021 at approximately 2030hrs, Barton County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper Police Department, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and Ozark Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant at the [900 Lexington St] for the distribution and possession of dangerous illegal narcotics. Upon a search of the residence Deputies and Officer’s located numerous items consistent with the sales of illegal narcotics.” — Chief Deputy Justin Ehrsam, BCSO

Narcotics and suspected methamphetamine were located, resulting in three arrests.

All are Lamar residents and charged in Barton County Court:

Allen L. Foulk, 43, $25,000 bond: Felony Delivery Con. Subs. Felony Endangering Welfare of Child



Holly S. Foulk, 39, $10,000 bond: Felony Delivery Con. Subs. Felony Endangering Welfare of Child



David M. Elliot, 37, $10,000 bond: Felony Delivery Con. Subs. Felony Endangering Welfare of Child



These arrests are part of continuing narcotics and criminal activity investigations across the region. They ask if anyone has information contact BCSO at 417.682.5515.

Chief Deputy Ersham emphasizes in a release of information, “If you know of illegal drug activity happening please contact your local agency. These investigations can not take place without the help of our good citizens! We will continue to put forth our best effort in stopping criminal activity within Barton County.”

