Drug Arrest in Sarcoxie

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Sarcoxie Police Department make drug arrest Thursday.

On 12-17-2020, at approximately 300 pm, Cpl. Scheppert initiated a traffic stop on a black and silver Chevy s10 for expired tags and no front plate.

The driver was identified as Roscoe Rickman of La Russell, MO. Due to having no insurance, no registration, expired tags and tags that did not go to the vehicle Rickman was detained as an inventory of the vehicle was conducted before being towed.

During the search, a black zipper pouch with paraphernalia was located, a crystal-like substance was on the floor board of the vehicle, and $2000+ in currency was located on Rickman’s person.

Rickman was placed under arrest for state charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence. He was cited for no insurance, displaying plates of another, and fail to affix.

Rickman is innocent until proven guilty by the courts.