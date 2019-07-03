Drowning on Center Creek Tuesday evening, Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

Man’s body recovered from Center Creek Tuesday evening. It’s thought to be an accidental drowning. Jasper County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of the 53-year-old Carl Junction man. @KSNLocalNews @KODEnews @JoplinNewsFirst CLICK https://t.co/bJI7sD0Byf pic.twitter.com/pKXdfFfcnH — Joplin News First (@JoplinNewsFirst) July 3, 2019

“On July 2nd, 2019 at approximately 5:38 P.M. Jasper County Deputies were called to the 43 boat access on Center Creek for a death investigation of an apparent drowning,” Sheriff Randee Kaiser stated in a media release Tuesday evening.

Joplin News First tipsters let us know about police and Carl Junction Fire along Hawthorne Road south of Center Creek. We arrived around 6:45 PM and have waited until family was informed and a release of information to all media went out.

“Jason Baker, 53, of Carl Junction was found deceased in the water approximately 1 mile West of the boat access.” The boat access is called Stone’s Corner Fishing Access as seen in our live video. It is managed by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The media release finally states, “there is no foul play suspected at this time and the investigation is on going.”