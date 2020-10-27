Driver swerves to miss deer and overturns

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 9:00 AM Newton County Central Dispatch received alerts regarding a single vehicle crash on State Hwy NN just north of Holly Road.

Redings Mill Fire Department, Newton County Sheriff’s office and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway were notified to the crash.

The vehicle traveling on NN left the roadway to the west, coming to a stop on its side.

MSHP Trooper tells us on the scene that the single occupant, female driver, was transported with minor injuries. He also told us the driver swerved to miss a deer.

Conditions are worsening through the day today. The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the region.

“There is a limited risk for a small amount of ice formation on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses this morning for areas along and northwest of a line from Carthage to Versailles Missouri.” Click for the National Weather Service forecast. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from Meteorologist Jessica Schaer.

