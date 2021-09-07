Driver swerves to miss animal, car overturns into dry creek

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jasper County emergency communications were alerted to an overturned car on Malang Rd., north of 7th Street.

Carl Junction Fire Protection District, Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies, and METS ambulance responded.

It was quickly determined to be a single vehicle crash. The female driver was not injured.

Reported that the driver was traveling south on Malang Road, approaching 7th street, and swerved to miss an animal in the roadway.

Rosenberg Towing removed the Honda from the west side dry creek bed.

We will update this article with more information as it is released by authorities. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.