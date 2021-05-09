Driver rushed Priority One to hospital after t-bone crash Saturday night

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday night at 10:50 PM Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a serious T-bone crash at 10th and South Rangeline.

Joplin Police tell us this was a high speed impact crash. One vehicle, with one occupant, the driver, was traveling west on 10th and was struck broadside by a northbound passenger car.

The driver who was t-boned was trapped in the vehicle and was experiencing distress for a period of time and then extricated, and rushed Priority One to an area hospital. Condition is unknown at the initial printing of this article.

