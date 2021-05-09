Driver rushed Priority One to hospital after t-bone crash Saturday night

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday night at 10:50 PM Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a serious T-bone crash at 10th and South Rangeline.

Joplin Police tell us this was a high speed impact crash. One vehicle, with one occupant, the driver, was traveling west on 10th and was struck broadside by a northbound passenger car.

The driver who was t-boned was trapped in the vehicle and was experiencing distress for a period of time and then extricated, and rushed Priority One to an area hospital. Condition is unknown at the initial printing of this article.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available from the Joplin Police Department. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

