Driver faces DWI after landing in newly designed Joplin Creek branch

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 5:15 AM Sunday morning Joplin 911 Dispatch were alerted to reports of a crash at East 7th and school.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police and METS were dispatched.

Upon arrival authorities observed a single vehicle had gone through a fence into the newly redesigned drainage ditch, south side of 7th parallel to Sonic. This is the Iowa branch of Joplin Creek. Just south of Ewert Park. It connects to Joplin Creek just 3 blocks north.

Joplin Police tell us the single occupant, female driver had exited the car before their arrival. The vehicle was traveling south on School, traveled over the median, through a fence then 20 feet below to the bottom of the drainage ditch.

No injuries to the driver. She was then taken to the Joplin City jail and will face DWI.