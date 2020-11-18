Drive Thru Flu Shot clinic until 3:00 PM for Missouri residents

Wednesday, November 18 in the Joplin Memorial Hall parking lot. The clinic opens at 7 a.m. and will be open until 3 p.m. or until they run out of vaccinations.

JOPLIN, Mo. — City of Joplin’s Lynn Onstot tells us they have plenty as of 10:00 AM. But remember it’s until they run out. Details are here in a media release.

The Joplin City Health Department is hosting a Drive Thru Flu Clinic to provide Joplin citizens this immunization without ever having to leave their vehicle. Staff will have approximately 275 vaccinations to administer on Wednesday, November 18 in the Joplin Memorial Hall parking lot. The clinic opens at 7 a.m. and will be open until 3 p.m. or until they run out of vaccinations. Vaccinations are for adults only, age 19 or older.

Flu vaccinations are free for Missouri residents. Adults need to bring a photo identification with them. Entrance to the flu clinic will be in the parking lot entrance on Joplin Street, and drivers will need to follow the lanes marked by traffic cones in the lot. They will stop at the first station to pick up the necessary paperwork and then drive through the lanes to get to the tents where the shots are given.

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus. Common symptoms include fever, headache, muscle or body aches, feeling tired, cough, sore throat, and a runny or stuffy nose. While some symptoms mimic the common cold, it is different from a cold. In most cases, the flu causes mild to moderate illness, but it can lead to severe illness, and complications can lead to death.

The flu generally peaks in Missouri from December through February. Everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season. Because it takes about two weeks before antibodies build up in your system to protect you from the flu, it is important to receive your vaccine prior to flu season. Do not wait to get immunized against the flu! – City of Joplin Press Release