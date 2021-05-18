Drive-In Theater Tour on Route 66; Car loads of people to see Skillet at Route 66 Drive-In Theatre

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Tickets went on sale long before COVID-19 restrictions started being relaxed earlier this year. So now this concept of social distancing seems normal. And what a great place for a concert? The Route 66 Drive-In live! music in person!

Route 66 Drive-In have hosted these types of concerts in the last year, since 2020’s ‘social distancing’ became a part of the english language during the height of the CORONAVIRUS pandemic. Even now that many restrictions are being completely eliminated these concerts are still happening.

And they are popular!

Last summer the Newsboys played here. Then a few months later Tobymac played. But tonight? This is even a larger crowd for Skillet, an Awakening events organizer tells us.

It might be too late for you to come tonight but you can catch them the next few nights if you are up for a road trip.

May 19 • Starlite Drive-In Wichita, KS

May 20 • Victory Church Tulsa, OK

What else is going on Route 66 Drive-In this weekend in Carthage? Movies! Rain or shine.

SHOWNG THIS WEEKEND AT THE ROUTE 66 DRIVE-IN AT CARTHAGE, MO.