Drive-By Halloween Light Display List; Grab the kids and load up the car

We will continually update this list with more locations as Halloween gets closer!

JOPLIN, Mo. — 2021 Halloween lights are becoming a ‘thing’ almost like Christmas lights! How fun! We will add to this list as we hear of more displays. We list all the locations with their videos here on our news tab also. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss a story or post! Remember most will turn off lights at 9:00 PM. On windy nights they might be turned off due to weather.

21st & Annie Baxter, JoplinCLICK here for Google Maps Directions
1209 Little Court, JoplinCLICK here for Google Maps Directions
Crow Road & McClelland, JoplinCLICK here for Google Maps Directions
Travis Acres & E. Gerbitz Road, JoplinCLICK here for Google Maps Directions
Kent Ave & N. St Louis, JoplinCLICK here for Google Maps Directions
Do you know more locations with Halloween Drive-By Light Displays? Or something we should list? Message us here!
LIVE! DRACHENMOOR — DRIVE-BY HALLOWEEN DISPLAY; WE’RE MAKING A LIST🕷🧟‍♀️🧛🏽‍♂️🧝🏿‍♀️🧙🏽👻 >>> CLICK BIT.ly/3nEJju0

LIVE! DRACHENMOOR: DRIVE-BY HALLOWEEN LIGHTS; WE’RE MAKING A LIST🕷🧟‍♀️🧛🏽‍♂️🧝🏿‍♀️🧙🏽👻 >>> CLICK BIT.ly/3nEJju0 • This is Crow Road & McClelland, Joplin. • Post in comments or message us other locations to check out!

Posted by Joplin News First on Wednesday, October 14, 2020
LIVE! DRIVE-BY HALLOWEEN LIGHTS: SEE OUR LIST WITH GOOGLE MAP LINKS 🕷🧟‍♀️🧛🏽‍♂️🧝🏿‍♀️🧙🏽👻 >>> CLICK BIT.ly/3nEJju0

LIVE! DRIVE-BY HALLOWEEN LIGHTS, GOOGLE MAP LINKS ON OUR LIST 🕷🧟‍♀️🧛🏽‍♂️🧝🏿‍♀️🧙🏽👻 >>> CLICK BIT.ly/3nEJju0 • This is 19th & Short Street, Galena. • Post in comments or message us other locations to check out!

Posted by Joplin News First on Saturday, October 17, 2020
LIVE! OUR DRIVE-BY HALLOWEEN LIGHT DISPLAY LIST >>> CLICK

LIVE! OUR DRIVE-BY HALLOWEEN LIGHT DISPLAY LIST >>> CLICK BIT.ly/3jSmH6o • List of addresses with Google Map links. • Watch from the car with the kids.

Posted by Joplin News First on Saturday, October 31, 2020

🕷🧟‍♀️🧛🏽‍♂️🧝🏿‍♀️🧙🏽👻

