Drive-By Halloween Light Display List; Grab the kids and load up the car

We will continually update this list with more locations as Halloween gets closer!

JOPLIN, Mo. — 2021 Halloween lights are becoming a ‘thing’ almost like Christmas lights! How fun! We will add to this list as we hear of more displays. We list all the locations with their videos here on our news tab also. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss a story or post! Remember most will turn off lights at 9:00 PM. On windy nights they might be turned off due to weather.

LIVE! DRACHENMOOR — DRIVE-BY HALLOWEEN DISPLAY; WE’RE MAKING A LIST🕷🧟‍♀️🧛🏽‍♂️🧝🏿‍♀️🧙🏽👻 >>> CLICK BIT.ly/3nEJju0 LIVE! DRACHENMOOR: DRIVE-BY HALLOWEEN LIGHTS; WE’RE MAKING A LIST🕷🧟‍♀️🧛🏽‍♂️🧝🏿‍♀️🧙🏽👻 >>> CLICK BIT.ly/3nEJju0 • This is Crow Road & McClelland, Joplin. • Post in comments or message us other locations to check out! Posted by Joplin News First on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

