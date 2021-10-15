Drachenmoor opens, family friendly walk-through trail for kids; Park on McClelland and walk

JOPLIN, Mo. — Drachenmoor opened Friday night. Featuring Sapphira the dragon who guards the gate. It’s a haunted walking trail for kids.

“Free entry, as always,” our friends Ray and Marian Goepfert state online.

Parking has been an issue in the past so they have purchased a piece of property where you can park and walk over. Park to the west of the property on McClelland (see map). They have a walking path behind cones for safety. Also a bathroom in the parking lot.

THERE ARE ORANGE CONES TO GUIDE YOU ALONG A SIDEWALK THEY HAVE BUILT FOR SAFETY!
