Downtown Joplin is all ‘a glow’

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday evening Downtown Joplin will light up with all the festivities of Christmas. Santa will arrive. The lights will click on and music will play!

SCHEDULE

  • 6:00 pm
  • Annual Lighting ceremony at Spiva Park
  • Karen’s Dance Studio Performs
  • Tour City Hall and enjoy cupcakes and cocoa
  • 6:20 pm
  • Ozark Christian College & Heartland Opera Carolers perform along Main Street
  • 6:30 pm
  • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer showing at 6th & Main Street
  • Popcorn
  • 7:00 PM (2nd showing – repeat)
  • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer showing at 6th & Main Street
  • Popcorn

