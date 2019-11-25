Downtown Joplin is all ‘a glow’

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday evening Downtown Joplin will light up with all the festivities of Christmas. Santa will arrive. The lights will click on and music will play!
SCHEDULE
- 6:00 pm
- Annual Lighting ceremony at Spiva Park
- Karen’s Dance Studio Performs
- Tour City Hall and enjoy cupcakes and cocoa
- 6:20 pm
- Ozark Christian College & Heartland Opera Carolers perform along Main Street
- 6:30 pm
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer showing at 6th & Main Street
- Popcorn
- 7:00 PM (2nd showing – repeat)
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer showing at 6th & Main Street
- Popcorn