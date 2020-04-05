Downtown Joplin; Cruisin Main Saturday Night

JOPLIN, Mo. — We’ve all had a little cabin fever right and some anxiety? So Saturday night at 8:00 PM downtown Joplin will be a great event to relive some good memories.

Shannon Becker of Joplin News First: “I talked to SGT Michael Gauss of the Joplin Police Department Saturday evening and they are aware of the event. There are some guidelines…”

No loitering

Please avoid getting out of your cars and congregating

Obey traffic laws

So with the acknowledgment of the Joplin Police Department, this cruise will happen beginning at 8:00 PM.

“The Route: we’re going 90’s style cause that’s what I remember,” states organizer Michael Hendrix.

ROUTE

10th down to 3rd

Turn on 3rd come back to 4th back up to Main

Turn on 9th back to 10th

10th to Main

Lather, rinse and repeat

FROM THE EVENT PAGE: This event has been cleared with the JPD. They ask that we practice social distancing. That’s the Key factor in all this. Please remain in your cars. No loitering or parking on the side of the road. Obey the traffic laws. It’s imperative we follow this and respect the situation. We need to stay safe. But we need to have fun. We need to come together as a community and have a moment to enjoy ourselves in this chaotic time. We’ll be meeting at the 7th street Sonic before hand.

FROM ORGANIZER DAVID CLEVENGER: Hey I have people asking well I only have this to drive. Look it doesn’t matter if you drive a beat up old Ford Pinto or a brand new Lamborghini. All we ask is they are street legal cars and you show up follow social distancing by staying in your car and follow traffic laws. Spread some smiles for miles and have a great time tonight everyone. Let’s not get stupid and ruin this where the city regrets giving us the green light on this. We would love to make this a monthly ritual thing by adding some other things to it,with that being said if people get stupid they will definitely not let that happen. Yes people are bringing kids which I think is awesome. See everybody here shortly and let’s have some fun. Remember we are not responsible for any actions you do that result in you getting a ticket.