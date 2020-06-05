Downtown buildings board up windows

Capt William Davis, new Joplin Police PIO, tells us there are no confirmed threats of groups coming this weekend

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 8:00 AM downtown Joplin area buildings began boarding up lower floor windows at:

220 West 4th

402 South Wall

414 South Joplin

211 S Main

313 S Wall

We reached out to the Joplin Police Department new PIO, Capt William Davis, and he updated us at 12:25 PM, saying there are no confirmed threats of groups coming to Joplin this weekend, we will talk to him live coming up this afternoon.

We began receiving messages on our tipline early this morning and they haven’t stopped: