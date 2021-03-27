Double Rollover Crash I-44 East at Okla/Mo Stateline

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 11:40 PM Friday night Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a two vehicle crash on I-44, just east of the Downstream exit. Both had rolled in the crash.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police and Newton County Ambulance responded.

Cpl Tyler Christensen of the Joplin Police Department tells us the two vehicles were traveling eastbound.

One was merging onto the highway and they collided. Both rolled numerous times. One stopped on the median. Another stopped on the eastbound shoulder.

Two people were transported with non-life threatening injuries from the car that stopped in the median. One had been ejected.

The driver of the other vehicle refused medical assistance.

The Joplin Police Major Crash Team is responding to mark the crash.